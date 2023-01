All lanes between the entrance of Scenic Mountain Medical Center and FM 700 will be closed to thru traffic.

BIG SPRING, Texas — On Tuesday, all lanes of Martin Luther King Boulevard between the entrance of Scenic Mountain Medical Center and FM 700 will be closed to thru traffic, according to the City of Big Spring.

The closure will allow for crews to clean the right of way on both sides of the road.

Citizens are encouraged to avoid the area while the project is completed.