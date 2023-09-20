Midland County traffic alerts for Wednesday night and Thursday

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has released two traffic alerts for Midland County Wednesday night and Thursday .
On Wednesday night, the westbound right lane from Loop 250 to near Schlumberger Dr. will be closed from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
A construction team is paving a new on-ramp and continuing pavement repair.
Along Big Spring St. on Thursday, crews will start working on the northbound right lane from Wadley to Spring Park Dr. Lane closures are expected for approximately two weeks, then work will start shifting to the north.
Lane closures will continue northbound and southbound on W Pennsylvania Ave. to W Indiana Ave. underneath the Railroad Tressel Bridge and Front St. This construction is expected to be on-going for the next two to three months. The first section of concrete paving will begin at 4:00 a.m.