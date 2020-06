The Midland Police Department is asking that drivers avoid the area following an accident.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department responded to a call about an accident in near the Midland Horseshoe Arena on Monday morning.

The northbound lanes and southbound lanes are currently closed on Garfield St. and north of the Horseshoe to Francis.

It is unknown at this time how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take an alternate route.