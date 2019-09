ODESSA, Texas — Students were evacuated from an Ector County ISD school bus Wednesday morning after a minor traffic accident.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at 42nd Street and Andrews Highway.

The district tells us the crash happened when the school bus was rear-ended at a stop light by another vehicle.

The students will either be taken to the school or get picked up based on their parents' discretion.

There are no reports of any injuries.