2 Odessa road projects set to start Tuesday

ODESSA, Texas — Drivers in Odessa will have two road reconstruction projects to keep in mind starting Jan. 3.

That day, contractors will begin reconstruction of Tanglewood Lane, between Penbrook Street and 52nd Street. This will also include the installation of a new water main.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each, north and south, directions.

Also on the Jan. 3, City of Odessa contractors will begin the reconstruction of South Meadow Avenue, between East Murphy and the north service road of I-20. This project will also include the installation of a concrete valley gutter and curb work.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each, north and south, direction as construction phasing progresses.

Both projects are expected to take about 120 working days.