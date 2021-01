An 18-wheeler hit black ice on 1-20 near Monahans, no injuries were reported.

MONAHANS, Texas — Around 11 a.m., an 18-wheeler traveling eastbound on I-20 near Monahans hits black ice, resulting in a rollover and causing traffic to stop.

The driver hit black ice over HWY 18 causing the vehicle to go sliding and turn over.

Traffic was detoured around to continue eastbound while cleanup took place.

No injuries were reported.