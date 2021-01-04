1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Reeves County

DPS reports a Willis man struck the trailer of a Freightliner while trying to pass it.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Reeves County.

DPS reports the crash happened at 9:39 p.m. on March 30.

A 2013 Freightliner towing a trailer driven by Lazaro Quinones, 36, of Naples, Florida was traveling south on U.S. 285.

A 2012 Toyota Tundra driven by Arnulfo Fraire, 54, of Willis was also traveling south on U.S. 285 behind Quinones.

Fraire attempted to pass the Freightliner as it turned left onto SH 302 and struck the trailer it was towing.