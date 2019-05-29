Facebook is making it easier for consumers to report bugs.

All you have to do is shake your phone to file a report when you encounter a bug.

According to Engadget, Facebook's "Shake to Report" feature will soon be available as a default setting on both IOS and Android.

It was previously only available as an opt-in-feature on IOS.

A pop-up menu will appear on the screen when you simply shake your phone.

However, bugs can still be reported through Facebook's help and support menu.

The feature should be available to everyone within the next two weeks.