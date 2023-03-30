Former astronaut shares advice on following your dreams

Mike Massimino sat down with NewsWest 9 meteorologist Aurora Murray to share his stories of life as an astronaut and even appearing on a popular sitcom.

ODESSA, Texas — Lifting off into your dreams. That was what Mike Massimino did after seeing the historic Mission of the man on the moon in 1969.

"I saw that, and it made me want to grow up to be an astronaut," Massimino said. "I used to pretend I was Neil Armstrong on the moon. My mom converted an elephant costume to an astronaut costume.”

But if there was one thing that almost got in his way, it was fear.

"By the time I was 8 or 9, I didn't see myself doing that," Massimino said. "I found out I was afraid of heights, I didn't like going very fast on my bicycle, and I wasn't a thrill seeking kid. I also didn't know how you could do those things. How do you grow up to be an astronaut?"

That would all change after he went to college and joined the space program. He would join NASA in 1996, and make the flight to space 6 years later. Fear never stopped him from eventually taking two missions and four spacewalks.

"There's the human spiritual side of being in space," Massimino said. "Looking back at our planet and seeing how beautiful it is, and it's like looking into a paradise, it changed my thinking about our planet. I believe we are living in a paradise, and it's a home we all share no matter where we're from."

His temporary home gave him the opportunity to not only explore among the stars, but also try what he would call a five-star dish.

"I'm one of only two astronauts that I know of who gained weight in space," Massimino said. "My favorite, I had a bunch of favorites, but I'd pick the macaroni and cheese."

After exploring his taste for space food, he had another mission. Mike landed himself a role in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory, where his sense of humor can be seen on and off-screen.

"He said 'hey, we'd like you to come in and do a cameo,'" Massimino said. "I never acted. The last time I acted was in the third grade, and I played a bird."

Although Hollywood and space are two different atmospheres, they both have common ground. Whenever Mike was on set, the astronaut in him was always there.

"Sheldon and all the actors on that show were terrific," Massimino said. "These people are really actors. So, you see them on TV, and you see the role they're playing. They're not necessarily like that in real life. I learned from it, putting on a show is like putting on a spaceflight, it's a team game. That's what made it so great, everyone knew they had a good deal here. It was an extraordinary experience. They love what they're doing, they worked hard at it, didn't take it for granted and nice to everyone, so that helped the team atmosphere."

Mike had one last helpful piece of advice for anyone looking to conquer their fears.

"Being scared, afraid or nervous, I think these are all normal things," Massimino said. "I think we kind of psych ourselves out sometimes, and thinking about things is a lot worse than actually doing them. As far as being nervous about something like taking a test, or playing a game or a concert, or whatever it might be, you know social relationships with your friends, I learned when you're nervous, it's a good sign because it means what you're doing matters to you."