MIDLAND, Texas — Explore the mysteries of space and the human body during Family Science Night at the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum.

If your curiosity peaks about how the human body functions or what is beyond the stars, then this event is just right for you.

You will have fun learning about science mysteries and spending a night out with the family.

For those interested in learning more about science, this free event will be held between 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m on Jan. 23.