Artemis I finally launches after months of delays

NASA's Artemis I rocket is finally launched in part of a program to take humanity back to the moon.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's Artemis I Rocket was launched early Wednesday morning, after seeing several months of delays due to technical issues and two hurricanes.

The rocket breaks a record as being NASA's most powerful ever, with almost nine million pounds of thrust.

The plan is for Artemis I to do a 26-day journey around the moon as an unmanned test flight.

If everything goes according to plan, a second test flight will be set for a year or two from now, with a crew onboard.

The entire point of doing these test flights is to eventually bring humans back to the moon. The goal right now is to set foot on the lunar surface by 2025, which would be the first time in 53 years.

According to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, the object of the Artemis program isn't just to get to the moon, but to use it as a practice base for getting to Mars.