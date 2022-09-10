As many as 1 million Facebook logins may have been stolen, Meta says

Researchers said they discovered more than 400 malicious apps designed to steal Facebook logins.

Researchers with Facebook's parent company Meta said that as many as one million users may have had their login information stolen.

The data breach comes after they discovered more than 400 malicious applications for both Android and Apple devices that were designed to steal personal information.

A spokesperson for Meta said the company is reaching out to users who may be at risk.

Officials said the apps are designed to be disguised as games, photo editors, or health and lifestyle services. Users are often asked to conveniently log in by using their Facebook, which enables hackers to steal passwords.