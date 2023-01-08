City of Hobbs implements new technology to help law enforcement respond quicker to active threats

The software managed by "ZeroEyes" looks to decrease crimes of gun violence through security camera detection and swiftly notifying local law enforcement.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOBBS, N.M. — We unfortunately live in a world where gun violence can happen anywhere and anytime. As law enforcement agencies continue to work on preventing it, the City of Hobbs is implementing advanced technology.

The software uses artificial intelligence to detect active gun threats. The software will be placed in existing security cameras in Hobbs, and the swiftness of the technology will provide a proactive approach for its law enforcement.

The Hobbs Police Department is getting new support from "ZeroEyes" technology.

“Wow, this is software that is actually doing its job," said Reanna Alarcon, the public information officer for the Hobbs Police Department.

That reaction was shared by Alarcon and her department as they watched the software work for Hobbs Municipal Schools.

“It was just so impressive of this technology that had the capability to change the way that we react to active threats, that, it was just a no-brainer," said Alarcon.

The technology will detect an active firearm, leading to real "ZeroEyes" personnel verifying the threat and alerting local law enforcement.

“This can significantly reduce our response time, just for the simple fact that as soon as it gets detected within three-to-five seconds, 'ZeroEyes' is reviewing it and sending it to our E.A.G.L.E. Intelligence Center at the same time they’re sending it to our dispatchers," Alarcon said. "So, we’re talking three-to-five seconds to our officers versus – even if it’s just 30-45 seconds – that makes all the difference when it comes to an active threat.”

As this software looks to save lives, it’s fresh to the Permian Basin.

“I feel like we can kind of be a leader in our area with law enforcement and maybe even across the nation," Alarcon said. "Again, like I said, we’re one of very few that have this software, so it’s exciting for us to be able to test it out and prove to people how great it is.”

With Hobbs leading the way, others might see the vision that "ZeroEyes" technology can give them.

“Everything that we’ve seen over the past decade of gun violence, it doesn’t necessarily have to happen in your town before you can implement this," Alarcon said. "The whole point would be to be proactive and get on this before something happens, so every single agency across the nation [and] every single municipality can benefit from this."