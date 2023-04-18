AI solves humanity's toughest problems, but raises new ethical concerns

Rapid advancements in AI are causing a need for concern, as well as excitement.

ODESSA, Texas — Recent developments in AI technology have stirred up a lot of controversy across the global stage.

Apps like ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, are capable of writing college level essays and creating computer code.

Some say this has created an enormous cheating problem in our schools, but the reach of AI doesn't appear to stop at education.

In fact, all industries will be impacted as the technology further develops.

A Google subsidiary called Deep Mind recently used its AI to make one of the most incredible breakthroughs in biology. The machine was able to accurately predict the 3D folding structures of all known proteins to mankind, all 200 million of them.

It would typically would take a PhD student 5 full years to solve just one.

Video generating AI is one of the most recent developments. Although this isn't available to the public on widespread basis yet, it likely will create all sorts of new creative content and problems in our future.

It basically works by creating customizable video imagery based off of a users text instructions. It may be possible to produce movies and television without ever filming anything.

Whether you like it or not, the AI revolution is here and that means we will all have to adapt.