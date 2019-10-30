MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Indoor Football team has signed Midland High alum in left guard C.J. Carrillo to a standard 1-year contract.

"I don’t really have words for it, to be able to finally play football & sign to basically a hometown team. It’s amazing," Carrillo said. "I never thought that Odessa would pick up another team."

Carrillo has championship pedigree, winning two conference rings as a four-year starter at Langston University in Oklahoma.

That's part of the reason the team's owner, Leif Kertis, brought Carrillo on board for its inaugural season in the Champions Football League.

"There’s a reason I went out and hired Marcus, there’s a reason that our offensive coordinator is coming from one of the highest scoring offenses in the CIF last season," Kertis said. "I don’t raise participation banners and I like to wear rings."

Additionally, Kertis wants this to be the beginning of the journey for his players,

"Hoping to send this dude onto the CFL the XFL. We have those scouts that come to our games and that’s part of it," Kertis said. "We're bringing good talent for them, for the players themselves, and for the fans."

The final step in naming the team is almost complete, and the public can continue submitting options at wtxindoorfootball.com until 5:00pm on October 31st.