MIDLAND, Texas — You can vote on Dave Campbell's Texas Football Whataburger Super Team, which has 40 spots for the best high school players in Texas.

Five Permian Basin players are representing West Texas on the ballot.

Starting with 6A, number 18 ranked Midland Lee's star wide receiver in Loic Fouonji.

Heading to 3A ball, two teams are represented in Crane's quarterback Jaxon Willis and wide receiver Brandon Cerna as well as Stanton's offensive lineman Ashton Smith.

Finally, in 2A, we have linebacker Jonathan Gabehart out of Forsan.

VOTE HERE:

https://www.texasfootball.com/whataburger-super-team/form