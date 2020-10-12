West Texas Tigers aim for a national title

The 13U and 10U teams for the organization will compete in Florida starting December 5

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Tigers football teams will look to claim national titles in December.

The organizations 13U and 10U teams have both earned their ways to compete on the national level in Florida against all different teams from different states.

“I never imagined I’d be on an all star team going to Florida for a national championship," says Jaidyn Vineyard, an 8th grader on the 13U team. “If we win this, it’ll wake everybody’s eyes up and say that West Texas can play football and can compete with other states.”

The team is made up of boys from all over West Texas according to coach Michael Cota.

“We’ve got a boy from Coahoma, we’ve got a guy from monahans, we have a boy from Denver city believe it or not, lamesa, midland, Odessa, is obviously represented very strong," Cota says.

The West Texas Tigers have earned their way to get to the position they are in by not just winning, but winning a lot. Their 10U team is coming off back to back state titles and according to Coach Oscar Vargas, they are just trying to keep it simple.

“These kids don’t come out here for fame or nothing like that, they just come out here for football, keep it simple, we’re not here for anything else but to learn the game of football and getting them prepared for the next level,” Vargas says.

They also wanted to teach their kids not just lessons on the football field, but also in life. With everything going on, they see this as an important time to teach all they can to their players.

“We started the season in the midst of the BLM movements and COVID and we’ve taught these boys so many things and so many lessons in life have really brought these boys together and they’ve learned the real lessons of true life," Cota says.