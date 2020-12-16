West Texas Tiger teams win National Championships in Florida

Both the 13U and 10U teams wanted to represent the Permian Basin well.

MIDLAND, Texas — Both the 13U and 10U West Texas Tigers football teams won their respective National Championships in Florida Recently.

The teams wanted to prove to the country that the Permian Basin has great football and to put some respect on their name.

Players said they believed in each other and that when it was time to step up and show their toughness in the national champion, they pulled through.

Coaches for the organization wanted to remind people that there is talent in this area and that these players have put in the hard work from a young age and it is shown through their love for football.