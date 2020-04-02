ODESSA, Texas — Odessa High alum and World Boxing Council Central American champion, Abel Mendoza, is a Broncho that’s never stopped trotting.

Ranked top 20 in the world and boasting an undefeated record at 21-0, including 16 knockouts, Abel is an up-and-coming phenom in the global boxing game.

“Everything that we’ve been through, me and my family, it’s all paid off with this title," Mendoza said. "I’m gonna continue to show people what I’m made out of.”

While he’s known as 'King Abel' now, his difficult upbringing stays in the back of his mind.

"It was hard times because my parents – they had to get loans sometimes for me to be able to go to these tournaments or go to these training camps," Mendoza said.

"I even went homeless. I was sleeping in my car. I had to go get food out the shelter, but I was willing to do what people aren’t willing to do.”

Even with everything he’s been through and the beast he is in the ring, he still knows how to flip the switch.

Friend and coach Manny Morales has taken note at how Mendoza has already inspired West Texas' youth.

"He gathered up a lot of toys and took them to the children’s hospital and donated it for Christmas," Morales said. “The things that he does outside of the gym, donated to the kids - a lot of people don’t know that side of him."

While Mendoza has been reaching for his goals, he uses his past as motivation to pay it forward.

“I wish that no kid had to grow up the way I did," Mendoza said. "There’s been times when I needed help so I like to help people and those in need.”

As he continues to find success, Mendoza brings everyone with him for the ride.

"He’s fighting for his dream but at the same time, there’s a lot of people living that dream with him," Morales said. "His parents, his coaches, friends, and family. He made everybody a champion that night."

As Mendoza has his eyes on a title defense, he recognizes the importance of representing his community.

"To be able to represent West Texas is amazing," Mendoza said. "I am who I am because of West Texas."

Impact’s boxing reality show followed Mendoza's training as he prepared to defend his WBC Central American title.

He plans on attending school in San Diego in the near future.

Mendoza won by unanimous decision to defend his title belt and stay undefeated at 22-0.

