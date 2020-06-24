Watch: J.J. Watt surprises Children's Memorial Hermann patient with encouraging video

In the video, Watt commended Stu for his strength and encouraged him to stay strong.

HOUSTON — A patient at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital who underwent emergency neurosurgery received an extra special surprise video message from his favorite football player.

Stu, 17, has Trisomy 14, a rare chromosomal disorder in which chromosome 14 appears three times. He underwent neurosurgery with Dr. David Sandberg earlier this month.

Despite his adversity, doctors said the Texans fan has stayed strong and positive throughout. Stu is known to keep up with the Texans’ stats, most notably star defensive end J.J. Watt’s.

Watt noted this in his video message to Stu, saying, “Hopefully this season, I give you plenty of stats to keep up with and that you have trouble keeping up with them all because I have so many. That’s my goal for the season, and I look forward to you keeping up with those stats.”

