Warm weather quarterbacks? Who has the edge in Super Bowl LV

Brenden Mincheff takes a look at the records of both Brady and Mahomes in the warm weather of the Sunshine State

For the second consecutive year, the Super Bowl is being held in the warm and humid Florida air. For the second consecutive year, Patrick Mahomes is in the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the big game one year prior. However, his opponent is no stranger to the big game either, having already played in nine of them.



Tom Brady's record in the Super Bowl is unmatched. Though he hasn't won all of them, he's won enough that he cannot wear all of his championship rings on one hand. But his record in the Sunshine State isn't all that sunny.

Tom Brady is 18-14 all-time in Florida, with his record in Miami (8-10) a particular sore spot. With that being said, he did win Super Bowl XXXIX against the Eagles in Jacksonville, going 1 for 1 in his Florida Super Bowl appearances to date.

His counterpart is 4-0 in Florida over the span of his short career, with Patrick Mahomes having won on the road against the Dolphins, the Jaguars, and the Buccaneers, as well as beating the aforementioned 49ers in Super Bowl LIV last year in Miami. That means Mahomes is also 1 for 1 in his Florida Super Bowl appearances.