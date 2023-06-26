Warbirds' Childress becoming fan favorite in NAL

Jalen Childress is making a name for himself across the National Arena League for his play on the field.

ODESSA, Texas — The term "fan favorite" can mean different things for different teams and across different sports.

Sometimes, a team's best player is simply liked the most by fans. Other times an outlandish personality has your jersey flying off the shelves. Maybe loyalty and being the longest-tenured player for a franchise does the trick.

But fans of the West Texas Warbirds seem to have gone a bit of a different route in picking their favorite player.

"I think it's definitely just because I'm the probably the smallest one out there, and they don't ever see nobody this small playing playing football still," Warbirds wide receiver and defensive back Jalen Childress said. "So I think it's just because of that, and I'm pretty fast too, though, so it's definitely nice being the fan favorite."

"He was a great player in high school, a kid that didn't go to college to play ball," Warbirds head coach Tate Smith said. "Luckily, we had some connections. Our offensive line coach, Coach Jim Conger, who was his offensive line coach at Midland High, coached him and was able to help us get him three years ago, and he's just learned the game each year, and every year he's gotten better and better."

Childress may only stand 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weigh in at only 145 pounds, but that's never stopped the Midland High product from making big plays in big moments.

"Now, he's one that puts on a show on Saturday nights, and our Sunday afternoons, and people wherever we go, whether it's here in the Midland-Odessa area or when we're on the road, everybody's just wanting to know, where did that kid come from? And he's one that puts on a show, and I'm glad that we have him on our side instead of having to face a guy like him," Smith said.

Childress graduated from Midland High School in 2017. His 2016 senior season on the field was filled with explosive plays that led to a career in semi-professional football that has him playing for a different West Texas team these days.

"It's definitely a nice blessing because I get to represent," said Childress "I got the whole 432 rooting for me, so I definitely try to put on a show for them every time I'm on the field."

Childress is now one of the stars for the Warbirds in their first season in the National Arena League. He racked up six touchdowns in one game earlier this season on the road against the Carolina Cobras, endearing himself to Warbirds fans and opposing fans alike.

"I mean, I really don't see it no different than me being 6 feet, 3 inches or taller, because I've always been the smallest every time I play football, and in my friend group, so I guess had a chip on my shoulder," Childress said. "I don't see no differences in anything."