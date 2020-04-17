MIDLAND, Texas — Both Midland Christian's Joseph Venzant and Midland Classical's Cort Miller are on the ballot for VYPE West Texas/Panhandle Player of the Year.

Miller averaged almost 23 points per game to go along with 7 boards and shot over 50% from the field while leading the Knights to the 3A State Final Four.

Venzant put up about 21 points per contest, 6 rebounds, and led the Mustangs to the State Final Four in 6A.

VOTE:

https://www.vype.com/vype-west-txpanhandle-boys-private-school-basketball-player-of-the-year-poll