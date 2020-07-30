Vote for Permian Basin student-athletes to win a scholarship for community service

OHS, Lee, Kermit, and Fort Stockton students are in the running for a community service award by DCTF.

ODESSA, Texas — Dave Campbell's Texas Football is putting on their annual Community Hero of the Year contest which recognizes one male and one female athlete for their help in the community.

Also, the winners earn $1500 scholarships to continue their education beyond high school.

Odessa High's Kabrina Sanchez and Midland Lee's Paige Low are representing the Basin on the girls side while you can vote for Kermit's Zaniel Flores and Fort Stockton's Uber Granado on the boys side.

All students in the running have already won the Community Hero of the Month award at one point throughout the year, in which they each earned $250 in scholarship money.

Vote for Permian Basin student-athletes by heading here: