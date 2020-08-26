10 UTPB student athletes, 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

Around 80 people are in quarantine for the virus.

ODESSA, Texas — UTPB has announced that 10 of its student athletes and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

All student athletes in the UTPB Athletics Department were tested upon the return to campus. The tests were conducted as per NCAA guidelines.

463 tests were administered upon students' return to UTPB.

At this time, UTPB says about 80 staff and athletes are under quarantine due to potential exposure. This quarantine is a proactive approach to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Student-athlete welfare is and always will be our number one priority,” said UTPB Director of Athletics Scott Farmer. “Our athletic training staff has done a remarkable job in creating and implementing protocols to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.”