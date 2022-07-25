UTPB hires Samantha Mendez as head softball coach

Mendez becomes the sixth coach in program history.

ODESSA, Texas — Samantha Mendez has been hired to take over the University of Texas Permian Basin softball program.

Mendez comes to UTPB after serving as the assistant coach at Ottawa University since the 2019 season.

"Excited to be a part of something special!"@Shafferrr met with the media today and is ready to take over as the new head coach of the @utpbfalcons softball team! @NewsWest9Sports pic.twitter.com/tLebeuXTHd — Alex Cammarata (@AlexCammarata_) July 25, 2022

Prior to joining Ottawa, Mendez was an assistant at Northeastern State. While at Northeastern, they reached the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association playoffs all three seasons and had six All-Conference and one All-American selection.