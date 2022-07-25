UTPB hires Samantha Mendez as head softball coach

ODESSA, Texas — Samantha Mendez has been hired to take over the University of Texas Permian Basin softball program.
Mendez comes to UTPB after serving as the assistant coach at Ottawa University since the 2019 season.
Prior to joining Ottawa, Mendez was an assistant at Northeastern State. While at Northeastern, they reached the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association playoffs all three seasons and had six All-Conference and one All-American selection.
Mendez also spent time as the Head Coach at Ellsworth Community College.