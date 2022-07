Grinder becomes the third manager in program history.

ODESSA, Texas — After turning Ottawa University around in four seasons, Gabe Grinder has been chosen as the next Head Coach of UT Permian Basin Baseball.

Grinder led the Braves to a Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title and reached as high as No. 12 in the nation in 2022.