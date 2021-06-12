USA Softball visits West Texas

Team USA softball stopped to play in Midland on their journey to Tokyo.

MIDLAND, Texas — The American National Team will be competing at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

It's all part of their 'Stand Beside Her' Tour as Team USA prepares for the Tokyo Olympics.

It's especially exciting that Team USA will be training because it's the first time softball will be in the Olympic program since 2008.

The red, white, and blue will play 'Team Alliance' - which has a roster stacked with the most elite collegiate players in the nation.

Seasoned Olympians like former Longhorn and gold medalist, Cat Osterman, are excited to face the best young talent in softball in front of the Permian Basin's youth.

"They might've seen you on TV a little bit, but for them to actually be able to come and witness what this level of softball is all about is a pretty cool experience for them," Osterman said.

While Cat is one of the team's veterans, her younger teammates like catcher, Dejah Mulipola, are growing on a daily basis as they hope to make an impact in their journey toward a gold medal.

"When I was a little girl, I used to go watch their games so to be able to call games and work with her and just be friends off the field is something that's very special to me," Mulipola said. "I'm a sponge here. I'm one of the youngest. I do have my own experience but I have so much to learn and I hope to continue to learn, especially from the greats in the game that I'm able to play on the same team with."