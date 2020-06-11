USA Softball Olympians set to host youth camp in Midland

USA Olympians Cat Osterman and Valerie Arioto will help run the camp on November 7.

MIDLAND, Texas — USA Softball will be hosting a camp on Saturday featuring USA Olympians Cat Osterman and Valerie Arioto.

The camp hopes to provide the female youth of West Texas with top notch coaching. USA Softball will also be teaming up with the Midland United Girls Softball (MUGS) according to a press release from VisitMidland.

MUGS wants to provide its young athletes with a place to play the sport they love in a clean and safe environment.

Both athletes have a ton of experience with Team USA and started with the program very young with Osterman playing on Team USA for the first time at the age of 17.

Arioto says that she hopes to help the lives of young female athletes by trying to make sure they continue to thrive on and off the field each day.

The camp will be held at the MUGS softball fields located on Mann Street in Midland according to the press release.

The camp will host two different time sessions based off your age and the camp will limit its amount of participants to 50 players per a session