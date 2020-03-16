ODESSA, Texas — Jesse and David Franco are twins that you don't want to mess with.

"Iron sharpens iron, he's got the strength, I got the speed," Jesse said.

David is the heavy-hitter at the 165 weight class while Jesse uses his speed at 152.

Together, these twins are looking to make the Permian Basin proud.

"Me and my brother have always been really close, it just makes us closer than ever," David said.

Having a shot at the Golden Gloves State Championship was only a matter of time, but they don't take it for granted.

"It's crazy cause we started boxing when we were eight and we've been doing this together since then," Jesse said. "This is what we've been dreaming and it's coming true."

While they respect their competition, they believe in their own abilities.

"Gonna be some big dogs up there, some big hitters," David said. "We're big hitters too so it's gonna be good."

With their fights around the corner, reality is settling in for the Franco brothers.

"It's been a dream for us since children, now growing up, it's actually happening so it's gonna be really exciting for us," Jesse said.

Stick with NewsWest 9 Sports for updates as they head to Fort Worth for the state title tournament.