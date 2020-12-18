Trinity's Davis Seybert signs to Midland College for Golf

He had to wait a little longer than usual to get signed, but he says he is as grateful as ever.

"It's a relief... it's the end of a journey, but it's also the beginning of a new one, and I'm really excited with how it turned out, having so many friends and family here, it really makes me feel special and I'm really excited about the journey that I'm about to embark on with my midland college teammates and coach Williams and it's really gonna be a great ride," Seybert says.