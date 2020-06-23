MIDLAND, Texas — TOPSoccer is a US Youth Soccer program made to provide the opportunity of learning and playing soccer to any individual who has a physical or intellectual impairment.

The athletes will play a regular season with and against athletes of similar capabilities.

Athletes ages three to 19 with disabilities or special needs can join for a soccer team experience - including practice, uniforms and games.

While the league was supposed to kick off in Midland in March, it's been pushed back to the beginning of August.

