TLCA Midland hires new athletic director

MIDLAND, Texas — TLCA Midland announced Thursday that Hosea Stredic will be the school's new athletic director.
Coach Stredic has been an athletic director for 13 years, coming to TLCA from River City Believers Academy, where he has served as the athletic director for two years. Before that, he served at Bracken Christian School for five years.
Stredic has coached football, basketball and track and field for 26 years, and his road to TLCA Midland has been filled with experience and success.
In 26 years of coaching six-man football, he has had four state championship teams. He has also coached track and field for 25 years and had six boys track and field state championship teams and seven girls track and field state championship teams.
In 2018, Stredic was recognized as TAPPS (Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools) Coach of the Year, and for the past six years, he has coached in the Texas Private School All Star Game (six-man football).
Coach Stredic has been married to his wife, Alicia, for 33 years and they have one son and four grandchildren. He is looking forward to partnering with the families, staff and coaches of Texas Leadership Midland to build upon the foundation that has already been established.