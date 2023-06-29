TLCA Midland hires new athletic director

Hosea Stredic has been tabbed to lead Eagles' athletics.

MIDLAND, Texas — TLCA Midland announced Thursday that Hosea Stredic will be the school's new athletic director.

Coach Stredic has been an athletic director for 13 years, coming to TLCA from River City Believers Academy, where he has served as the athletic director for two years. Before that, he served at Bracken Christian School for five years.

Stredic has coached football, basketball and track and field for 26 years, and his road to TLCA Midland has been filled with experience and success.

In 26 years of coaching six-man football, he has had four state championship teams. He has also coached track and field for 25 years and had six boys track and field state championship teams and seven girls track and field state championship teams.