Timmy Bryan's unwavering perseverance

The Nimitz 7th grader was a manager on the basketball team, until he got his moment to shine in the last game of the season.

ODESSA, Texas — If you ever meet Timothy Bryan, you'll notice his infectious smile and charismatic attitude.

This Nimitz 7th grader overflows with joy and confidence-so much so that he tried out for the basketball team without any prior experience of dribbling a ball.

He didn’t make the team, but that didn’t stop coach from giving Timmy a spot off the court.

"I got with Coach Coffman and we both decided it was a good idea to bring him on as our team manager," said Nimitz basketball coach Stephen Troub.

Timmy was the best manager he could be until their final home game of the season. That's when Timmy was handed a jersey.

"I've never gotten to play in a game," said Timmy. "My mind was like, let’s do this."

As the crowd started to cheer, Timmy would eventually get a chance to take a shot in that game and of course it went in

"I was determined to make and then I did," said Timmy with a smile on his face.

Timmy’s name was echoed throughout the gym full of people, but little do they know how alone this kid has felt over the past couple of years.

"My dad, I don’t live with him, about five years ago, went off with another girl, hurt my heart," explained Timmy.

As for his mom-

"She was kind of addicted to whiskey and weed and stuff like that," Timmy opened up.

He rarely knew what he would eat or where he would sleep most nights, until a stranger picked him up from school.

"Tim’s 5th grade year on the third day of school we got them through CPS," said his now legal guardian Cristy Batte.

"My favorite part is just having someone who cares for me," said Timmy. "My mom never really gave me that vibe."