The art of a walk up song

We talked to a couple softball players to see what impact does a walk up song have on our athletes.

ODESSA, Texas — To get in their zone, batters walk up to specific songs that get them focused in order to hit dingers.

"You know you wanna feel good going into the box," said Midland Legacy catch Madisson Chavez. " I feel like having a walk up song can boost your confidence a lot."

"Sometimes we're like wow did you get that off your dads playlist," laughed Legacy softball head coach Mandy Davis.

There's only one rule when it comes to walk up songs though, it better be like a house when you have guests over.

"Make sure it's clean." said Permian outfielder Taylor Ramirez.

Honestly, you wouldn't have to worry about all that if walk up songs didn't exist. If that was the case, one local pitcher would have no complaints.

"You have no idea how many songs I had to re-download to make sure." explained Permian softball head coach Angela Arebalos.

Okay so everyone's not a fan of walk up songs, but that's what makes softball and baseball unique. It gives us fans a chance to peek into the personality of our favorite athletes. While providing them time to mentally prepare.