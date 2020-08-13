Texas Tech Football season sets stadium attendance to 25%

"Texas Tech will implement a reduced capacity for Jones AT&T Stadium this fall. Every section will be affected by this change with the majority of the stadium being reduced to approximately 25 percent of our general seating capacity. This will allow for added physical distancing of fans and students in each section," stated Hocutt. "Due to the limited capacity, tickets will be offered via three-game mini-plans in select sections as well as on a single-game basis. This will allow us to accommodate as many fans as possible throughout the season. Club and suite areas will remain as a season ticket."