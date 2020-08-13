Texas Tech Football season sets stadium attendance to 25%

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced details for the Texas Tech 2020 Football Season.
The attendance of Jones AT&T Stadium will be reduced to 25% capacity to protect fans, staff and students.
The Big 12 Board of Directors announced plans to move forward with the 2020 football season on Tuesday.
"Texas Tech will implement a reduced capacity for Jones AT&T Stadium this fall. Every section will be affected by this change with the majority of the stadium being reduced to approximately 25 percent of our general seating capacity. This will allow for added physical distancing of fans and students in each section," stated Hocutt. "Due to the limited capacity, tickets will be offered via three-game mini-plans in select sections as well as on a single-game basis. This will allow us to accommodate as many fans as possible throughout the season. Club and suite areas will remain as a season ticket."
In addition to the limited seating capacity, other protocols that will be implemented are:
- Face coverings for all fans and staff, per current state guidelines.
- A 100% mobile ticketing process, which provides a safer and more secure way for fans to control their tickets. This also reduces the number of touchpoints at entry gates.
- Mobile ordering option in concession areas to decrease contacts throughout the concourse.
Texas Tech will start reseating its club section on August 18.
The general bowl sales process will begin the week of Aug. 24 for current season ticket holders.
The Athletics Ticket Office will be sending all detailed information for the general bowl on-sale process on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
More details at Texastech.com