Texas Rangers release 2020 schedule

The Rangers will open their 2020 60-game schedule on Friday, July 24 against the Colorado Rockies at the new Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers released its abbreviated 2020 season schedule Monday.

The Rangers will open their 2020 60-game schedule on Friday, July 24 against the Colorado Rockies at the new Globe Life Field. It will be the first regular-season game played in the new park. The team will start the season with a five-game homestand, three against the Rockies and two versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The team's first road trip will be in the Bay Area, playing three games against the San Francisco Giants and three against the Oakland A's. The Rangers will wrap up the season September 24-27 with a four-game series at home against the Houston Astros.

The Rangers will play 40 games against A.L. West opponents, and the remaining 20 games will be against the 5 teams from the N.L. West. The Rangers will not play teams from the American League East or Central divisions.

The Rangers will play two exhibition games at Globe Life Field against the Rockies before the season starts on July 21 and 22.