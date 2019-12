LAS VEGAS, Nevada — A 9-year-old boy from Big Spring, Texas won big at 2019's Mike and Sherrylynn Johnson's Vegas Tuffest Junior World Championship.

Gage Jourdan won the 10 and under portion for breakaway roping in Sunday's competition. He was also the youngest roper to attend the event.

Jourdan was able to get that rope on in 2.3 seconds and walked away with a total of $14,400 from the competition.

