PARIS, France — The French open rolled on today in Paris.

And two of the best to ever play the game both saw action today.

I'll start with 20-time major title winner Roger Federer. He was up against Casper Rudd and it didn't take long to see how this one was going to turn out. Federer was in control from the start and easily dispatched Rudd in straight sets. Federer advances to the fourth round.

Next up, clay court king Rafael Nadal. The 17-time major winner, including 11 French Open titles, took on David Goffin. Nadal showcased his legendary energy to out slug Goffin in the first two sets. But Goffin fought back to take set three. Nadal righted the ship in the fourth and pushed through to take the match in four. He's on to the fourth round as well as he looks for his 12th French Open Championship.

On the women's side of the bracket, 7-seed Sloane Stephens, who made it to the finals at Roland Garros last year, faced of against Polona Hercog. Stephens opened up with a comfortable 6-3 first set. Then dropped the second. Stephens regained control in the third and put Hercog away in three.

And finally, 14-seed Madison Keys and Priscilla Hon were back on the court today for a winner-take all set after their match was postponed last night at one set apiece. Keys came out on fire and cruised to a 6-3 win in the third set to move on to the third round.

More big time players are set to hit the course tomorrow, including serena Williams, Madison Keys and both number 1 seeds Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic.