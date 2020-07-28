TAPPS pushes fall sports to September

Midland Christian and Midland Trinity have made fall athletics schedule adjustments.

MIDLAND, Texas — TAPPS announced another update to their fall plan.

The first week of allowed competition for sports like volleyball, fall soccer, tennis, and cross country will be the week of September 7th.

Football has added two games back to the schedule for a total of 8 so that all district teams can face each other.

According to Midland Christian Athletic Director, Greg McClendon, he's still looking to add an 8th game. For now, MCS has 7 regular season games and another scrimmage.

Scrimmages on the gridiron will be able to take place starting September 17 with the first games getting going on September 24.