Sul Ross State University to move into Division II athletic competition

The university will be competing in the Lone Star Conference, which is home to several other Permian Basin colleges.

ALPINE, Texas — Sul Ross State University announced Thursday that the NCAA has approved their athletic department for Division II athletic competition.

In fall of 2024, SRSU will join several other Permian Basin colleges in the Lone Star Conference. This will start with a three-year provisional period that will include one more academic year in Division III.

"Our primary goal is to improve enrollment and retention by creating an unforgettable student experience,” said Sul Ross President Carlos Hernandez. “We know that athletic competition is a driver in the choice students make about higher education.”

Athletic Director Amanda Workman completed the application in January of 2023. She cited improving the student-athlete experience as the reason for her work.

"We'll be attracting more students who will be able to continue to participate in sports after high school,” said Workman. “It makes us more competitive on the field and we believe it will increase enrollment and augment retention efforts. Ultimately, our goal is to have all student-athletes graduate with a degree from SRSU.”

The university said the change will allow them to award athletic scholarships, increase regional exposure and improve the travel schedule, which will improve the academic experience for student-athletes.