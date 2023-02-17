After investigation, UTPB will be keeping Tejas as head women's soccer coach

The decision comes after the university's compliance office completed a months-long investigation.

ODESSA, Texas — UTPB announced Friday that Carla Tejas will be reinstated as the head coach of its women's soccer team.

This decision comes after the Compliance Office reportedly completed a months-long investigation.

Tejas was put on paid leave in October 2022 after members of the team sent out an email listing a variety of concerns about her conduct as coach, alleging issues with player mental health and violations of both NCAA and Title IX guidelines.

According to a release from UTPB Athletics, investigators determined only one of the allegations was true: Tejas admitted to coaching at a game she had been suspended from over a red card violation in the previous game.

While disciplinary action is being taken for this violation, Tejas will be resuming her role as head coach effective immediately.

"The University of Texas Permian Basin takes all allegations seriously and conducts thorough and extensive investigations to ensure due process. Our top priority remains the safety and well-being of our students," the athletic department said in a statement.

Allegations against Tejas came out shortly after the coach was arrested for driving while intoxicated.