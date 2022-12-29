Late soccer legend Pelé made his NASL debut against Dallas Tornado

In 1975, a then-34-year-old Pelé made his debut in the North American Soccer League against the Dallas Tornado.

DALLAS — Legendary Brazilian king of soccer, Pelé, died at age 82 on Thursday, according to his agent, Joe Fraga.

Pelé was world-renowned for his record three World Cups wins for the Brazilian national team, but he even has connections to North Texas, as well. He joined the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League in 1975 and made his debut against the Dallas Tornado, a match nationally broadcast on CBS.

The Dallas Tornado were owned by North Texas soccer legend Lamar Hunt, who later went on to pioneer the league that would become Major League Soccer (MLS) and own the Frisco-based club, FC Dallas.

He was 34 at the time and past his prime years of his career, but Pelé raised the profile of soccer in North America.

The Associated Press reported in 1976 that Pelé scored the lone goal of a 1-0 victory over the Dallas Tornado in a preseason soccer game at Southern Methodist University's then-50‐year‐old Ownby Stadium.

He led the Cosmos to the 1977 league title and scored 64 goals in three seasons.

Pelé ended his career on Oct. 1, 1977, in an exhibition between the Cosmos and his Brazilian club Santos (earlier in his career) before a crowd in New Jersey of some 77,000. He played one half for each club.

Here are some highlights of Pelé against the Dallas Tornado in 1977:

The Dallas Tornado dissolved in 1981. Pelé was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame, located in Frisco, in 1993. FC Dallas owner, Dan Hunt, son of Lamar Hunt issued the following statement:

"I had the honor of meeting Pele with my dad & it felt like the entire world stopped. He truly was the greatest of all time. Thank you for bringing joy to all of us & for being the catalyst that changed soccer in the US forever. Condolences to his family, friends & fans."