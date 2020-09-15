Midland Soccer Association teaches kids with disabilities how to play the sport

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Soccer Association brought an opportunity for kids with disabilities that live in Midland-Odessa.
There's many kids in this area that have disadvantages, but MSA didn't want that to stop them from getting a chance to play soccer. They kicked off their first TopSoccer session this past Sunday, and allowed every kid with an disability to participate for free.
"I have a kid out here he's my six-years-old son who's got down syndrome," said father Justin Bunch. "He's really active so we figured it would be a good experience for him and he's loved every minute."
MSA also received some help from UT Permian-Basin's women's soccer team who came out and helped teach the kids.
"My partner was just so cute and adorable, she just wanted all the attention and everything like that." said UTPB soccer sophomore Laurice Ortiz.
MSA's next session will take place September 27th at the blue auxiliary field.