Midland Soccer Association teaches kids with disabilities how to play the sport

MSA teamed up with UTPB women's soccer and TopSoccer to give disadvantaged kids a day they won't forget

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Soccer Association brought an opportunity for kids with disabilities that live in Midland-Odessa.

There's many kids in this area that have disadvantages, but MSA didn't want that to stop them from getting a chance to play soccer. They kicked off their first TopSoccer session this past Sunday, and allowed every kid with an disability to participate for free.

MSA President, Clint and another volunteer assisting one of our TOPSoccer athletes today! We’d love to see any pictures you’d like to share with us. Posted by Midland Soccer Association on Sunday, September 13, 2020

"I have a kid out here he's my six-years-old son who's got down syndrome," said father Justin Bunch. "He's really active so we figured it would be a good experience for him and he's loved every minute."

MSA also received some help from UT Permian-Basin's women's soccer team who came out and helped teach the kids.

"My partner was just so cute and adorable, she just wanted all the attention and everything like that." said UTPB soccer sophomore Laurice Ortiz.

We had so many people come out and help with TOPSoccer. Lee High School Girls Soccer SHARE Players & Parents of MSA... Posted by Midland Soccer Association on Sunday, September 13, 2020