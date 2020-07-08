Security Bank Ballpark is now officially Momentum Bank Ballpark

MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from earlier coverage of the Rockhounds.)
The stadium home of the Midland Rockhounds and Matamoscas is now under a new name.
Security Bank Ballpark has now officially become Momentum Bank Ballpark.
The park unveiled the new sign on Friday. The baseball team shared a picture of the new sign on Instagram.
The reason for the name change is due to American Momentum Bank acquiring Security Bank back in November 2019.
Unfortunately it will be a while until the Rockhounds will be able to play at the newly-christened stadium, as the Minor League Baseball 2020 season has been canceled.