Security Bank Ballpark is now officially Momentum Bank Ballpark

The stadium home of the Midland Rockhounds and Matamoscas is now under a new name.

Security Bank Ballpark has now officially become Momentum Bank Ballpark.

The park unveiled the new sign on Friday. The baseball team shared a picture of the new sign on Instagram.

The reason for the name change is due to American Momentum Bank acquiring Security Bank back in November 2019.