Sebastian Bravo's American dream

After dropping everything to move to America, Sebastian Bravo had to overcome cultural obstacles before achieving his dream

ODESSA, Texas — Three years ago, Sebastian Bravo was playing for a league in Venezuela with hopes of going professional. Unfortunately, the economic and political crisis in his country changed those plans.

"The political situation in Venezuela was forcing us to leave the country and so we made a decision as a family." said Sebastian's dad Jose Bravo.

"I had to restart everything like make new friends, speak a new English, a new language and a different country," said Sebastian. "It was hard the first few months."

Eventually the support from his new teammates at Permian helped ease the transition.

After learning the language and getting acclimated with American culture, Sebastian was able to walk the stage at graduation.

"My mom worked for this, I worked for this, for school, for baseball."