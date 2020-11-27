NFL moves Ravens-Steelers game to December 1.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and other players have tested positive for COVID-19.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — The Ravens- Steelers Sunday football game has been moved to Tuesday December 1.

These two AFC North rivals were originally scheduled to play Thanksgiving night on NBC. However, after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Ravens organization, the game was postponed and moved to Sunday.

Now, with more COVID-19 positive tests coming in for Baltimore, the NFL has decided the game needed more time to be played, which lead to the rescheduling.

With a switch to Tuesday, it will appear that the next game for both teams would be moved to a later date as the Ravens were suppose to play this upcoming Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Steelers are scheduled to play the Washington Redskins next Sunday, December 6.