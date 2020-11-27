NFL moves Ravens-Steelers game to December 1.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — The Ravens- Steelers Sunday football game has been moved to Tuesday December 1.
These two AFC North rivals were originally scheduled to play Thanksgiving night on NBC. However, after a COVID-19 outbreak in the Ravens organization, the game was postponed and moved to Sunday.
Now, with more COVID-19 positive tests coming in for Baltimore, the NFL has decided the game needed more time to be played, which lead to the rescheduling.
With a switch to Tuesday, it will appear that the next game for both teams would be moved to a later date as the Ravens were suppose to play this upcoming Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Steelers are scheduled to play the Washington Redskins next Sunday, December 6.
This is not the first time this season that the NFL had to move a game to a different date due to an NFL organization having a COVID-19 outbreak.