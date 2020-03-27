MIDLAND, Texas — Raising awareness at a time like this is crucial and the West Texas Pride are doing their part.

They are posting billboards explaining we can help each other by practicing social distancing.

Team general manager, Harold Fuller, elaborated on his thought process behind the idea.

"Take advantage of that opportunity and put a mask on the mascot and to let everyone know that we just gotta be apart for a while but we will overcome," Fuller said. "It's nice to be able, at these times, to at least remember to smile and to also remember that it's going to take all of us to do it together."

The Pride's mission to unite is in the franchise's roots.

"One of the reasons we named our team the pride, initially, was because we knew that it would take everyone together to make the organization successful," Fuller said. "Now we know that it's gonna take everyone together to get over this virus."

You can already catch the message on digital billboards so keep an eye out.