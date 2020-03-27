MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Pride’s annual Breast Cancer Awareness game is always a special night for everyone involved, but this year’s game for Pride wide receiver Fernando Rodriguez and his mother, Margi Martinez, carried a whole new meaning.

“This is my fourth year playing with the team and we’ve had a breast cancer awareness night every year I’ve been with the team," Fernando said. "I never thought that it would be something that would be part of me.”

Diagnosed earlier this year, Margi has had surgery to remove the breast cancer and is about to start chemotherapy.

“Dealing with the fact that it had started to spread so they had to go in there more lymph nodes - I’m not able to use my arm right now," Margi said. "I never thought cancer was going to hit me, I never thought, me being the youngest of all my siblings, why me?”

As scary as the process can be, they lean on each other for strength.

“I need him," Margi said. "I need my other two kids too but it’s me and him right now and we fight together.”

Especially in times like these, encouragement is a powerful tool.

“His exact words, and I remember, you’re going to be okay," Margi said. "You got this.”

Just like any other battle they've gone through, winning is the only option.

“I can’t ask why me anymore and I won’t," Margi said. "I just have to move forward and fight.”

They were fortunate to have the Breast Cancer Awareness Night ceremony, as the TUFL put the Pride's season on hold due to COVID-19 soon after.

RELATED: Pride's new billboards preach social distancing