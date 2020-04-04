MIDLAND, Texas — While the West Texas Pride can't play football, the work some of them have been doing off the field has been crucial for the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Offensive Coordinator and co-Head Coach, Scott Davis, and his son Harley - a Pride linebacker - run Patriot Pest Management.

"I love to help people, that's why I've done pest control for the past 25 years," Scott said. "The goal here is to take care of the community and better our people - because if we don't, who's gonna?"

They do so alongside two more Pride members in star wide receiver DeAndre Goodley and O-lineman Justin Cannon.

"A lot of the same things go into the way we do our business, is the way we play football," Scott said. "We come in with a game plan, we do that game plan at the best of our ability, and at the end of the day - we're victorious."

The relationships translate on the field, and vice versa.

"It's a lot easier to know you can trust a guy if you could trust him on the field," Harley said.

Scott and the team plan to keep winning in football and helping the Permian Basin for years to come.

"We're here to help and build a long-term relationship with our community," Scott said.